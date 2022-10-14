General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

