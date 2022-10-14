General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

GE stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,986,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,607 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $7,572,000. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $23,452,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,180,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

