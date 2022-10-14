Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $377.22.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $146.43 on Friday. Generac has a twelve month low of $138.75 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 687.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 20,086 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 37.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 48,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Generac by 620.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

