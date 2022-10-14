Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) PT Lowered to $27.00 at B. Riley

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 407,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 212,830 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 122,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

