GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 197,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 531,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GEE Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
GEE Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.08.
Institutional Trading of GEE Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GEE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GEE Group by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 902,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 587,689 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
