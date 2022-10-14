Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Gartner by 25.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Gartner by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $289.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

