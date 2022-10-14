Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 98 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,337,000. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.24. 1,906,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,459,036. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

