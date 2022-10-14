Garner Asset Management Corp Has $287,000 Stock Position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.28% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 216,513 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DTF opened at $11.40 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

