Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 38.5% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $13.74 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.99.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.