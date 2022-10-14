Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,976 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,365. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.