Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

