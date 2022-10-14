Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $2,386,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,325,000 after purchasing an additional 220,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,419 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.