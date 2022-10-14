Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $62.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 64.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,131,000 after buying an additional 1,401,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 510,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 20.0% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter worth about $16,866,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. Galapagos has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $72.11.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.