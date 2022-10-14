Gala Price Hits $0.0378 on Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $263.91 million and approximately $133.60 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,433.19 or 0.27606104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010782 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala (GALA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gala has a current supply of 35,240,112,493 with 6,977,205,436 in circulation. The last known price of Gala is 0.03836719 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $164,936,552.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gala.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

