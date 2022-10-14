FY2022 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.