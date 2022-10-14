FY2022 EPS Estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.56. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LVMUY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €825.00 ($841.84) to €840.00 ($857.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($867.35) to €862.00 ($879.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($729.59) to €720.00 ($734.69) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.86.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $121.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average is $128.29. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

