FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Cut by Analyst

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FVI. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

About Fortuna Silver Mines

FVI stock opened at C$3.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.82 and a 1-year high of C$6.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

