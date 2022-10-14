FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.02. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

