FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Issued By DA Davidson

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OSBC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old Second Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of OSBC opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

