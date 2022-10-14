Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 75,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 254,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

T stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.