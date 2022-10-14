FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.3% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 97,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,559. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

