FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.64. 65,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.44.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

