FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $743,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE OGN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

