FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $487,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,632. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.58.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.