FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $487,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,632. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

