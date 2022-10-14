FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $21.55 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $111.74. The company had a trading volume of 131,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,140. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.66 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.