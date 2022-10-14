FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE CNC traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 122,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.