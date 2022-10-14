FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 680 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,681. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

