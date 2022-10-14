FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,630 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 1.4% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.95. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.