FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 7%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 147,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,209,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.