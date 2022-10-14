FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 7%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 147,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,209,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
FuelCell Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
Further Reading
