Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 0.7%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.68 and last traded at C$10.84. 88,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 159,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.92.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03. The stock has a market cap of C$957.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1.03.

Frontera Energy ( TSE:FEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$479.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 3.9451285 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

