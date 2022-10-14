Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 0.7%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.68 and last traded at C$10.84. 88,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 159,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.92.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.23. The company has a market cap of C$957.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03.

Frontera Energy ( TSE:FEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$479.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 3.9451285 EPS for the current year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

