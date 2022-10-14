Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 0.7%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.68 and last traded at C$10.84. 88,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 159,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Frontera Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.23. The company has a market cap of C$957.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
