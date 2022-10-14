Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRSH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Performance

Freshworks stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. 41,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,225. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $121.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,692.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 30,355 shares valued at $444,006. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.