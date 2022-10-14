Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

