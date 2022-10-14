Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. 542,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,981,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

