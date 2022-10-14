Freemont Management S.A. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. 26,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,625. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,485 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

