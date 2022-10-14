Freemont Management S.A. Sells 2,200 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.81. 22,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

