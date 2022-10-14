Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chegg by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at $190,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Chegg Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.