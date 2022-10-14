Freemont Management S.A. Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.75. 17,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

