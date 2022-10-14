Freemont Management S.A. Buys 15,600 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 2.0% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.93.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.