Freemont Management S.A. Acquires 330,040 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,040 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Vertiv worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,611 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $4,538,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in Vertiv by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

Vertiv Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 114,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.