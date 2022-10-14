Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.
Forward Air Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 880,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
