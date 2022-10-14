Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 880,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

