Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Danske raised Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. AlphaValue cut Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 24,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,740. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.