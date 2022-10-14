Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTS. Edward Jones lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fortis by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

