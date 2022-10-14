Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,673 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,456. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

