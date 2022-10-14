Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 472.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,509 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 75,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.49.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

