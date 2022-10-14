FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.
FormFactor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FormFactor (FORM)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.