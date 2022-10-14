FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.