ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FORG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $23.25 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Shares of FORG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.45. 284,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,067. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -21.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

