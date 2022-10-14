Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,028. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $197.87 and a one year high of $713.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

