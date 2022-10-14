Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $896,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $74.84. 17,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.85. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

