Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JCPB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,711. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28.

